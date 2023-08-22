NE AG's New Hire Brings Criticism

© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Published August 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT

Nebraska’s attorney general is facing criticism after announcing he has hired a former state lawmaker and friend to be his policy adviser, despite the fact that the ex-lawmaker has no legal background. The new $95,000-a-year job is being filled by Suzanne Geist, who resigned from the Legislature earlier this year in a failed bid for Lincoln’s mayor. Geist, a fellow Republican and former legislative colleague of Attorney General Mike Hilgers’, is not an attorney. Her work prior to being elected to the Legislature in 2017 was as a consultant who sold women's clothing through a multi-level marketing company. The Attorney General's Office defended hiring Geist, pointing to her experience in the Legislature.

