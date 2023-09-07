Two Separate Causes For Two Separate 9-1-1 Outages In NE

State agencies are investigating two separate 9-1-1 outages that impacted multiple Nebraska counties. The first outage took place last Thursday when a fiber optic cable was cut in the Omaha area, and the second incident took place on Saturday after a fire at a data center in Lincoln disrupted 9-1-1 service in several Nebraska counties. The Nebraska Public Service Commission says that it was notified by Windstream that 9-1-1 service in Adams, Gage, Otoe and Saunders counties was down on Saturday night following the data center fire. In addition, the state's Southeast 9-1-1 region was informed by Windstream that service to its centers would go down as well. Technicians were able to restore service to the impacted counties by yesterday morning. The Nebraska Public Service Commission says that the investigations may take several months to complete.