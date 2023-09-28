Pillen Expands Medicaid Coverage For New Mothers

Lower-income new mothers will get a full year of Medicaid health care coverage in Nebraska under an order issued by Gov. Jim Pillen. The move Wednesday makes Nebraska the latest in a growing list of Republican-led states that had previously refused to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage beyond the minimum 60 days after women give birth. Conservatives are now largely embracing the change as part of an anti-abortion push in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The Nebraska Legislature enacted a 12-week abortion ban earlier this year following that ruling.