State Capitol Shines Blue For Israel

The state of Nebraska is showing is support for Israel following the deadly attacks by Hamas. The Nebraska Capitol was illuminated in blue light last night in solidarity with the Israeli people. Governor Jim Pillen's office says that the Capitol will be lit in blue each night through October 19th.

Also, an Omaha Jewish academy is sending letters to people in Israel. WOWT reports that students at Friedel Jewish Academy made cards with messages of hope and positivity. In addition, the Jewish Community Center is collecting donations to help families in Israel that have been impacted by the deadly attacks by Hamas that started last weekend.