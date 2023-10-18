© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Attendance Record Broken At IA Women's Basketball Game

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published October 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
The Iowa women's basketball team, alongside more than 55-thousand fans, breaks the women's basketball attendance record. The charity exhibition game between Iowa and DePaul Sunday afternoon, the "Crossover at Kinnick," raised a quarter million dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. It topped the previous record of nearly 30-thousand people, during the 2002 NCAA women's basketball national championship. Iowa defeated DePaul 94-71.

News record-breaking basketball University of Iowa iowa
