Attendance Record Broken At IA Women's Basketball Game

The Iowa women's basketball team, alongside more than 55-thousand fans, breaks the women's basketball attendance record. The charity exhibition game between Iowa and DePaul Sunday afternoon, the "Crossover at Kinnick," raised a quarter million dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. It topped the previous record of nearly 30-thousand people, during the 2002 NCAA women's basketball national championship. Iowa defeated DePaul 94-71.