Childcare Workers Seek Expedited Fingerprint Background Checks
Nebraska lawmakers are looking into ways the fingerprint background check could be quicker for childcare workers. Nebraska State Patrol says the average time for fingerprint processing is about five business days. Childcare workers reported they've had to wait months for results to come back, causing applicants to leave the hiring process. Applicants also must travel to the closest state patrol office to give their fingerprints, which can be over 100 miles.