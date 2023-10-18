Omaha Area Racoons To Be Vaccinated For Rabies
Raccoons will be trapped and vaccinated for rabies in Omaha. The US Department of Agriculture and the CDC are responding to the recent detection of a raccoon variant of rabies not native to Nebraska. They will be humanely catching, tagging, and vaccinating raccoons within a three mile-radius of where the virus was first detected. Health and wildlife employees say they are concerned the variant of rabies may be established in the area and lead to a large increase in the virus. This could lead to pets and humans being at risk as well. A stray kitten first tested positive for the variant of rabies in late September.