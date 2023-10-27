© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Lead Levels Found To Be High Near Omaha Area Schools

Published October 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT
Local officials are pondering their next step after recent testing showed elevated lead levels at five elementary schools within Omaha's lead-superfund site. Authorities say the shutdown affects the following elementary schools, all of which reportedly are within seven miles of one another: Beals, Conestoga, Kennedy, Skinner and Walnut Hill. Fencing reportedly has been installed to keep students and faculty isolated from areas in which lead has been detected in the soil.

