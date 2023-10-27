Lead Levels Found To Be High Near Omaha Area Schools
Local officials are pondering their next step after recent testing showed elevated lead levels at five elementary schools within Omaha's lead-superfund site. Authorities say the shutdown affects the following elementary schools, all of which reportedly are within seven miles of one another: Beals, Conestoga, Kennedy, Skinner and Walnut Hill. Fencing reportedly has been installed to keep students and faculty isolated from areas in which lead has been detected in the soil.