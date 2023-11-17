Proposed OPPD Budget Would Raise Retail Rates

The cost of keeping the lights on is likely to go up next year. Yesterday, the Omaha Public Power District released it 2024 proposed operating budget that includes a two-point-five-percent increase on retail rates. City officials say the proposed rate increase would add about 44 cents to the average utility customer's monthly bill of about 111 dollars. The increase reportedly will enable the provider to modernize infrastructure and implement programs to give customers more control over their energy bills. Officials say they hope to hold a vote on the proposed plan during a public meeting set for December 21st.