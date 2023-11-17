UNL's Alberts Retained With Doubled Salary

© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has received a new contract that will double his salary and keep him at the school through 2031. University president Ted Carter made the announcement. Alberts’ annual base salary will go from $800,000 to $1.7 million and increase to $2.1 million in 2026. Alberts would be paid a $500,000 retention bonus if he stays through September 2025 with an annual $300,000 retention bonus every following year he stays. He would receive a $3 million bonus if he completes the entire eight-year agreement. Alberts was hired in 2021.
