UNL's Alberts Retained With Doubled Salary

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has received a new contract that will double his salary and keep him at the school through 2031. University president Ted Carter made the announcement. Alberts’ annual base salary will go from $800,000 to $1.7 million and increase to $2.1 million in 2026. Alberts would be paid a $500,000 retention bonus if he stays through September 2025 with an annual $300,000 retention bonus every following year he stays. He would receive a $3 million bonus if he completes the entire eight-year agreement. Alberts was hired in 2021.