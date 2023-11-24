Buffett Donates Nearly $900 Million To Charity For Thanksgiving

Warren Buffett gifted 2,400,000 shares of Class B Berkshire Hathaway stock to charitable foundations run by his children on Tuesday. It's the second time that Buffett has made additional gifts to the family foundations around Thanksgiving. In a statement, Buffett said, “At Thanksgiving I have much to be thankful for.” He repeated that after his death 99% of his wealth would go toward charitable purposes. The gifts Tuesday to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation total approximately $876 million.