KIOS News

Buffett Donates Nearly $900 Million To Charity For Thanksgiving

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published November 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST
<p>Warren Buffett.</p>
Warren Buffett gifted 2,400,000 shares of Class B Berkshire Hathaway stock to charitable foundations run by his children on Tuesday. It's the second time that Buffett has made additional gifts to the family foundations around Thanksgiving. In a statement, Buffett said, “At Thanksgiving I have much to be thankful for.” He repeated that after his death 99% of his wealth would go toward charitable purposes. The gifts Tuesday to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation total approximately $876 million.
