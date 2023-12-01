© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Govt. Workers Union Wants To Bargain With Pillen For Remote Work

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST
The Remote Wars
erhui1979
/
Getty Images
The Remote Wars

The union representing more than eight-thousand Nebraska state workers has filed a demand to bargain with the governor about remote work. Governor Jim Pillen ordered most State employees to come back to the office January second. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees union sent a formal letter requesting a negotiation for the remote work policy and a response by December 12. The union says most state employees work on site but almost three-thousand workers work hybrid or remotely, some with arrangements from before the pandemic. Pillen said in the November 13th order to return to the office that he believes face-to-face work is more efficient.
Tags
News KIOS Newsremote learningJim Pillenworker's incentiveslabor union
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press