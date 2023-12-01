Govt. Workers Union Wants To Bargain With Pillen For Remote Work

The union representing more than eight-thousand Nebraska state workers has filed a demand to bargain with the governor about remote work. Governor Jim Pillen ordered most State employees to come back to the office January second. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees union sent a formal letter requesting a negotiation for the remote work policy and a response by December 12. The union says most state employees work on site but almost three-thousand workers work hybrid or remotely, some with arrangements from before the pandemic. Pillen said in the November 13th order to return to the office that he believes face-to-face work is more efficient.