Fans and facility officials are mourning this week's death of a beloved resident of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. According to a spokesperson, Jawara - a 15-year-old male giraffe - died Wednesday morning. He reportedly was two years old when he arrived at the zoo in 2010. Since then, officials say, Jawara sired six calves, three of whom remain at the zoo. Cause of death is under investigation.