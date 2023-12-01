© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Publisher, Public Figures Speak Against IA Library Law

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation requiring Iowans over the age of 2 to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Tuesday.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation requiring Iowans over the age of 2 to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Tuesday.

The nation’s largest publisher is suing over Iowa’s new law that bans public school libraries and classrooms from having practically any book that depicts sexual activity. Thursday's lawsuit is the second in the past week to challenge the law, which bans books with sexual content all the way through 12th grade. An exception is allowed for religious texts. Also part of the lawsuit are the Iowa teachers union and bestselling novelists Jodi Picoult and John Green. They all say the law violates the U.S. Constitution's free speech rights. The law went into effect this fall after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it in May.
Tags
News KIOS Newsiowa lawteachersbooks
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source