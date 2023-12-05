© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Workers Union Finds Fault With UP Layoffs/Project Delays

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published December 5, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST
KUAR

The head of the union that represents track maintenance workers says Union Pacific is jeopardizing safety by delaying nearly 1,200 planned projects until next year and laying off more than 1,000 workers. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union has been raising concerns with regulators, but the railroad defends the move and the Surface Transportation Board hasn't intervened. Union Pacific said the decision to delay these projects is a reflection of the fact that the railroad went over budget after dealing with several unexpected weather events this year. The railroad said it remains committed to safety and improving its track network across the western U.S.
Tags
News KIOS NewsUnion Pacificrailroadlabor unionworker safety
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press