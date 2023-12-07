Biliteracy Brings Accolades To High School Students

More than a hundred Nebraska students have been awarded Seals of Biliteracy. The Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska International Language Association gave out 108 of the awards for 2023. The honor is given to high school students who achieve high-level proficiency in English and another language. Proficiency is based on World Language Standards including communication, culture, and cognition. Students can apply for the Seal, which is reflected on their high school transcript, after earning high-level scores on designated assessments.