New EPA Proposed Anti-Lead Rules Would Mean Billions In Pipe Replacements

A rule proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency would require tens of thousands of pipes to be replaced in Nebraska. The EPA says the updated lead and copper pipe rule would reduce the amount of lead in drinking water. This would include an estimated 97-thousand lead pipes that would need to be replaced by Nebraska water utilities, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Nationally, nine-point-two million lead lines, at the potential cost of 625-billion-dollars, would have to be replaced within ten years of the rules passing.