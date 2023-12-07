© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

New EPA Proposed Anti-Lead Rules Would Mean Billions In Pipe Replacements

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published December 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST
An image provided by the Environmental Protection Agency shows examples of a lead pipe, left, a corroded steel pipe, center, and a lead pipe treated with protective orthophosphate. The EPA is only now requiring water systems to take stock of their lead pipes, decades after new ones were banned.
A rule proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency would require tens of thousands of pipes to be replaced in Nebraska. The EPA says the updated lead and copper pipe rule would reduce the amount of lead in drinking water. This would include an estimated 97-thousand lead pipes that would need to be replaced by Nebraska water utilities, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Nationally, nine-point-two million lead lines, at the potential cost of 625-billion-dollars, would have to be replaced within ten years of the rules passing.
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
