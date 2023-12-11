KIOS to Launch New Weekly Podcast Series 'The Entertainment' with Host Tom Knoblauch

KIOS is thrilled to announce the launch of the new weekly program: "The Entertainment." Hosted by Riverside Chats creator Tom Knoblauch, the show is an in-depth exploration of culture as filtered through our screens.

The first episode will air Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. in place of "It's Been a Minute." Episodes will also be released weekly on major podcast apps.

"If it’s not entertaining, there is a good chance that nobody is paying attention," Knoblauch said. "So, to understand the world, you have to not only look at your screen but comprehend what is on it. Where does our entertainment come from? Why? How is it shaped by the world around us and how is it shaping that same world? This is the focus of 'The Entertainment,' and I'm excited that KIOS wants to go on this journey with me."

Each week, Knoblauch will explore an element of our culture through conversations with creators and consumers of film, television, music, art and more.

“We are excited about this opportunity on KIOS and to showcase Tom’s interviewing and storytelling skills with this new program," said KIOS station manager Ken Dudzik.

The first five episodes track the life and career of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Whit Stillman, director of acclaimed works like "Metropolitan," "The Last Days of Disco" and "Love & Friendship." In addition to several in-depth conversations with Stillman, the series of episodes includes insight from actor Taylor Nichols, composer Mark Suozo, as well as critics Fran Hoepfner, Marya E. Gates, and Girish Shambu.

