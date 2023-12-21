Allegedly Tainted Applesauce Results In Lead Poisoning/Lawsuit In NE

Parents of children who posted sky-high blood lead levels after eating potentially tainted apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are worried about their kids' futures. Dozens across the U.S. have been affected by an ongoing outbreak of lead poisoning linked to WanaBana apple cinnamon puree. No amount of lead is safe for children and exposure can lead to problems with learning, behavior and attention. Mustafa Al-Khaled, a Norfolk, Nebraska, civil engineer, sued WanaBana LLC because his 17-month-old son, Arian, was diagnosed with acute lead poisoning after eating the pouches regularly since August. The effects of lead poisoning are permanent, though experts say kids' brains are often flexible enough to offset the harm.