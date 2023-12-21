© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

NE Rejection Of EBT Program Brings Protest

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST
The State of Nebraska will not take part in the federal summer EBT program. It's a program that would give a 120-dollar EBT card to Nebraska kids whose household income makes them eligible for free and reduced school lunches. It is estimated that 150-thousand low-income Nebraska kids would benefit. That works out to approximately 18-million dollars for the state. The spokeswoman for Governor Pillen told the Nebraska Examiner that there are already places for youths to get free meals. Fifteen state senators have signed a letter asking the administration to reconsider.
