Number Of Young Detainees In NE Up For 2023

The number of young people being held in youth confinement in Nebraska is up 24-percent this year. A new report from the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare says the length of time they're being held is up 32-percent. The number of fights, assaults, and attempted assaults is also up in the youth facilities. The report says the biggest challenges according to administrators is dealing with and help young people with significant mental health needs, gang affiliations, and some kids who are held so long they lose interest in trying to make progress.