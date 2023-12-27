© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Number Of Young Detainees In NE Up For 2023

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published December 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST
Girls line up at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention and Youth Services Center in Albuquerque, N.M.
Jenny Gold
/
NPR
Girls line up at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention and Youth Services Center in Albuquerque, N.M.

 

The number of young people being held in youth confinement in Nebraska is up 24-percent this year. A new report from the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare says the length of time they're being held is up 32-percent. The number of fights, assaults, and attempted assaults is also up in the youth facilities. The report says the biggest challenges according to administrators is dealing with and help young people with significant mental health needs, gang affiliations, and some kids who are held so long they lose interest in trying to make progress.
Tags
News KIOS Newsyouth care and beyondIncarcerated YouthJuvenile Detention Centerjuveniles
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source