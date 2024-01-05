Chris Bowling Joins 'Riverside Chats' As Guest Host

Flatwater Free Press reporter Chris Bowling is joining the "Riverside Chats" roster as a contributing host. He joins Maria Corpuz, Michael Griffin and show creator Tom Knoblauch.

"I've been a fan of Chris and his work at 'The Reader' for years," Knoblauch said. "He's a great reporter and the kind of curious thinker whose conversations I can't wait to hear as he joins the 'Riverside Chats' team."

Bowling also works as an investigative reporter at the Flatwater Free Press. He was The Reader's news editor for four years before the alternative publication shuttered in late 2023.

Bowling grew up in Cincinnati and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 2018 with a journalism degree.

The first episode featuring Bowling will air Jan. 8 with guests Mia Perales and David Corbin.