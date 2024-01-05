Heart Implant Changes Game By Changing Life Of Patient

© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published January 5, 2024 at 1:08 PM CST

 

A new implant is changing the life of a congestive heart failure patient at Nebraska Medicine. Seventy-five-year-old Steve Turner of Iowa was the first Nebraska Medicine patient to receive an Optimizer Smart Mini implant for cardiac contractility modulation therapy. Turner says he would experience shortness of breath and exhaustion after doing simple activities like putting on socks. After the receiving the implant, Turner says he happily looks forward to the next day. Dr. Scott Lundgren said he's ecstatic that the device works and hopes to provide this technology to more patients in the future.
