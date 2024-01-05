© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

School Shooting In Perry IA Leaves One Dead, Five Wounded

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published January 5, 2024 at 12:49 PM CST
Authorities say a 17-year-old student with a shotgun and a handgun opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others. Thursday's shooting had students at Perry High School barricading themselves in offices, ducking into classrooms and fleeing. Authorities say one of the wounded was a school administrator and the suspect was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. investigators are looking at possible motive and reviewing the suspect’s social media posts. Two friends and their mother who spoke with The Associated Press said the suspect was a quiet person who had been bullied for years.
Associated Press
