Statewide 911 Outage In 2023 Blamed On Careless Employee

A statewide 9-1-1 service outage in Nebraska was partially caused by an employee who failed to note where a fiber-optic cable was placed. There was a more than five-hour-long Nebraska Public Service Commission hearing yesterday. Drew Groff, who works for telecommunications company Lumen, said the employee, who is no longer with the company, was working in the area with an excavator and cut the cable. It was one of the two cut cables that caused an outage for more than ten hours across nearly 60 percent of Nebraska counties.