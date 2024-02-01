© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Insurance Funding Goes To Local Nonprofits

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published February 1, 2024 at 10:31 AM CST

Eleven local non-profits will be getting more than 400-thousand dollars to help Nebraskans with financial stability, education, and health services. The funds were distributed by Ameritas, a life insurance company, on or before New Year's Eve. Recipients include the University of Nebraska Foundation, which will get 208-thousand dollars over five years, and Neighborhoods Incorporated, which will get 40-thousand dollars. The Vice President of Corporate Communications for Ameritas says the company wants to help families meet their basic needs such as safe homes and good health.
