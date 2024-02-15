© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Bahl Out For Season With Injury

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published February 15, 2024 at 11:11 AM CST
There's trouble afoot this week at the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore.

Jordy Bahl, the softball pitching star who transferred to Nebraska after winning two straight national championships at Oklahoma, will miss the rest of the season after injuring her knee during the Cornhuskers’ opener last week. Bahl announced the season-ending injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee on X and Instagram. She was hurt while delivering a pitch in the third inning against Washington at an event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Feb. 8. She will apply for a medical hardship. The school expects her to have two years of eligibility.
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
