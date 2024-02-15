© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Lawsuit Makes Omaha Gun Ban Unenforceable

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published February 15, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST
Nebraska's largest city won't be able to enforce its ban on guns in public places like parks and sidewalks while a lawsuit challenging that restriction moves forward. Douglas County District Judge LeAnne Srb issued a preliminary injunction Friday blocking that ban, but she refused to put Omaha’s restrictions on ghost guns and bump stocks on hold. The Liberty Justice Center filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association arguing that the city restrictions violate a new state law passed last year that allows people to carry concealed guns across the state without a permit and without the need to complete a gun safety course. A similar lawsuit challenging gun restrictions in Lincoln remains pending.
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
