© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Warm Weather Brings Record-Braking Number Of Sandhill Cranes

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:39 AM CST
BRUSHBUCK WILDLIFE TOURS

A record-breaking number of sandhill cranes are reported in Nebraska this year. The Crane Trust says there were about 38-thousand cranes in an 80-mile range of the Central Platte River Valley. This time last year, about six-thousand cranes were counted. Peak season is typically in March, with a 500-thousand crane peak. Most of the birds were seen between Grand Island and Wood River. Milder weather is cited as the reason for the higher populations this year.
Tags
News KIOS Newsweatherclimatesandhill cranesnebraska tourism
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source