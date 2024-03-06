© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE Executive/Legislative Branches Wage War Over Control Of State Agencies

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST

The Nebraska Legislature has found itself locked in a battle with Republican Gov. Jim Pillen's administration over who is in charge of making sure state agencies follow the law. The tug of war began last year when state Attorney General Mike Hilgers wrote an opinion questioning the legality of legislatively appointed inspectors general overseeing the state’s prison and child welfare system. Those agencies have since then blocked the inspectors general and state ombudsman from seeing reports, case files and facilities. Several lawmakers have introduced a bevy of bills to reassert the Legislature's oversight of state agencies.
Tags
News KIOS NewsNebraska State LegislaturegovernorJim Pillenstate agencies
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source