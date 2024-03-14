Legislative Override Of Pillen Veto Fails Due To Party-Line Voting

© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Nebraska lawmakers failed to garner the 30 votes needed Tuesday to override Gov. Jim Pillen's veto of a bill that would have allowed needle exchange programs. The bill had garnered wide bipartisan support before the veto, leading several lawmakers to accuse those who refused to support the override of caring less about public policy than partisan politics. Several Republican lawmakers supported the bill through three rounds of debate but voted against overriding the Republican governor's veto. Among them was Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward, who lauded the bill on her Facebook page last week and criticized Pillen for vetoing it without an alternative proposal. Asked about her vote against the bill Tuesday, Hughes refused to comment.
