KIOS News

Lincoln Woman Arrested After Exploiting Gas Pump Glitch To Get Free Gas

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:56 PM CDT

A Nebraska woman allegedly found a lucrative quirk at a gas station pump — double-swipe the rewards card and get free gas! Unfortunately for her, you can’t do that, prosecutors say. The 45-year-old woman was arrested March 6 and faces felony theft charges accusing her of a crime that cost the gas station nearly $28,000. Prosecutors say the woman exploited the system over a period of several months. Police learned of the problem in October when the loss prevention manager at Bosselman Enterprises reported that the company’s Pump & Pantry in Lincoln had been scammed. A software glitch was to blame. Investigators determined that one rewards card had been used 510 times to get free gas.
