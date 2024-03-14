© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Tyson Will Close Perry IA Plant; IWD Will Step In To Help Laid Off Workers

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:47 PM CDT

Tyson Foods will continue streamlining its operations by closing a pork plant in Iowa that employs 1,200 people and eliminating the largest employer in the town of Perry. The plant closure will be the second major blow to the town this year coming just two months after a 17-year-old student opened fire at school, killing a sixth grader and his principal as well as wounding six others. Tyson announced the plant closure Monday. It comes after the company closed several other plants last year and consolidated its corporate operations. Tyson didn't say what kind of severance packages it is offering.
Meanwhile, Iowa Workforce Development will help Tyson workers in Perry who are losing their jobs with the closing of the company's pork plant. IWD is sending its new mobile Iowa Works center there. Director Beth Townsend says it can do nearly everything that their American Job Center can do and can go anywhere in the state.
