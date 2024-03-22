© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Huskers Reveal New Athletic Director; Extend Contract With Coaches

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 22, 2024 at 10:40 PM CDT
<p>Despite the popularity of college football, according to Frank Deford, only 14 athletic departments show a profit. Why? Because football has to cover the costs of the college sports that lose money. </p>
iStockphoto.com
Despite the popularity of college football, according to Frank Deford, only 14 athletic departments show a profit. Why? Because football has to cover the costs of the college sports that lose money.

The University of Nebraska is revealing the contract details for its new athletic director. Troy Dannen has agreed to a six-year, 11-million-dollar contract with Nebraska. Dannen comes to Lincoln after serving as the athletic director at the University of Washington since October 2023. He replaces former Huskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who agreed to become the new athletic director at Texas A&M.
Meanwhile, The University of Nebraska is agreeing to a contract extension with women's basketball coach Amy Williams. The new contract will run through 2029 and pay Williams 950-thousand-dollars next season with annual increases. Williams has guided the Huskers to three NCAA Tournament appearances during her eight seasons in Lincoln. Also, coach Fred Hoiberg has received a two-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season and a $750,000 raise to $4.25 million beginning April 1. Hoiberg led the Cornhuskers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.
Tags
News KIOS Newscollege athleticsUniversity of Nebraska
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source