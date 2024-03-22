Huskers Reveal New Athletic Director; Extend Contract With Coaches

The University of Nebraska is revealing the contract details for its new athletic director. Troy Dannen has agreed to a six-year, 11-million-dollar contract with Nebraska. Dannen comes to Lincoln after serving as the athletic director at the University of Washington since October 2023. He replaces former Huskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who agreed to become the new athletic director at Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, The University of Nebraska is agreeing to a contract extension with women's basketball coach Amy Williams. The new contract will run through 2029 and pay Williams 950-thousand-dollars next season with annual increases. Williams has guided the Huskers to three NCAA Tournament appearances during her eight seasons in Lincoln. Also, coach Fred Hoiberg has received a two-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season and a $750,000 raise to $4.25 million beginning April 1. Hoiberg led the Cornhuskers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

