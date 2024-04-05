Country Treasurer Announces Omaha Mayoral Bid

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing wants to be Omaha's next mayor. City officials say yesterday's official announcement follows last week's news that Jean Stothert would be seeking a fourth term as mayor. Ewing - who pundits say has a strong record in county politics - reportedly enjoys widespread support as treasurer. If elected, Ewing says he'd like to deal with city finances right off the bat. Elections officials say the primary election for the nonpartisan race will take place on April 1st of next year.