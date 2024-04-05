© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Gender Parity Law Repealed

By Associated Press, 24/7 News Source
24/7 News Source
Published April 5, 2024 at 11:35 AM CDT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks before signing a law barring transgender women from female sports.
Grant Gerlock
/
Iowa Public Radio
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks before signing a law barring transgender women from female sports.

An explicit requirement that Iowa’s state, county and local decision-making bodies be balanced by gender has been repealed. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday before she signed the bill into law that it was common sense and that the focus for boards and commissions should be on appointing the most qualified people. But critics warn it may lead to fewer opportunities for women. Advocates for the gender balance requirement include Democrats in the Legislature. They emphasize that boards and commissions have yet to reach parity even with the mandate and warn that disparities can worsen.
Kim Reynolds gender education equity iowa
