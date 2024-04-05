Pillen Leads GOP Push To Alter NE Electoral College Voting; Success Unlikely

Far-right conservatives loyal to former President Donald Trump continue their push for Nebraska to adopt a “winner-take-all system” of awarding Electoral College votes. That's despite having almost no viable avenue to do so with only five days left in this year’s legislative session. The Nebraska Republican Party will hold a rally Tuesday in Omaha featuring conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The rally will target the state’s atypical system of splitting its five presidential electoral votes based on the popular vote within its congressional districts. Republicans want the switch ahead of this year’s hotly contested presidential election to ensure the state's Omaha-based electoral vote does not go to President Joe Biden. A bill attempting to give all five electoral votes to the state popular vote was denied in the state Senate yesterday. Senator Julie Slama attempted to attach the bill to legislation involving Nebraska readying in case China invades Taiwan. It eventually led to a nine to 36 vote keeping it off the measure and against the bill.