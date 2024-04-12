© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

New IA Illegal Immigration Law Sets Communities On Edge

Associated Press
Published April 12, 2024 at 8:14 AM CDT
Jovanna Hernandez carries a sign in support of young illegal immigrants during a protest march, which concluded in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Philadelphia in March.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that will make it a crime for a person to be in the state if previously denied admission to or removed from the United States. The measure was signed Wednesday. It takes effect July 1. The law has elevated anxiety in Iowa’s immigrant communities and has prompted questions among legal experts and law enforcement on how it will be enforced. It mirrors part of a Texas law that is currently blocked in court. Iowa’s immigrant community groups are organizing informational meetings and materials to try to answer people’s questions.
