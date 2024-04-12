New IA Illegal Immigration Law Sets Communities On Edge

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that will make it a crime for a person to be in the state if previously denied admission to or removed from the United States. The measure was signed Wednesday. It takes effect July 1. The law has elevated anxiety in Iowa’s immigrant communities and has prompted questions among legal experts and law enforcement on how it will be enforced. It mirrors part of a Texas law that is currently blocked in court. Iowa’s immigrant community groups are organizing informational meetings and materials to try to answer people’s questions.