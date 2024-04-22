© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Record-Breaking Scam Befalls Elderly Couple

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:18 AM CDT
Gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y., in 2014. The settlement price for gold futures reached a record high of $1,931 per ounce Monday — and many analysts predict the price will head even higher.
Mike Groll
/
AP
A couple in Lancaster County says they were scammed out of 115-thousand dollars in gold bars. The 71-year-old woman and 68-year-old man say they got a call from someone claiming to be with the FBI. The caller said there was an investigation about the couple involving child pornography. They were told to give someone 115-thousand in gold bars so the bars could be taken to Washington D.C., and then an unknown man showed up to receive the bars. The Sheriff's Office says it's the largest dollar amount of fraud it's seen yet in 2024.
