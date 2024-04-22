Record-Breaking Scam Befalls Elderly Couple

A couple in Lancaster County says they were scammed out of 115-thousand dollars in gold bars. The 71-year-old woman and 68-year-old man say they got a call from someone claiming to be with the FBI. The caller said there was an investigation about the couple involving child pornography. They were told to give someone 115-thousand in gold bars so the bars could be taken to Washington D.C., and then an unknown man showed up to receive the bars. The Sheriff's Office says it's the largest dollar amount of fraud it's seen yet in 2024.