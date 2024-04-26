IA Gov To Visit India On Trade Mission

Governor Kim Reynolds announced plans to lead a trade mission to India in September, aiming to enhance the trade and business relationship between Iowa and India. The mission, organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Commerce's Commercial Service, will promote Iowa as an investment destination and a strong trade partner in various sectors. Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig will accompany Reynolds, emphasizing opportunities for Iowa producers to meet India's growing needs, particularly in ethanol, livestock feed, and pork exports.