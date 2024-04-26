© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Gov To Visit India On Trade Mission

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:56 PM CDT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the official Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Governor Kim Reynolds announced plans to lead a trade mission to India in September, aiming to enhance the trade and business relationship between Iowa and India. The mission, organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Commerce's Commercial Service, will promote Iowa as an investment destination and a strong trade partner in various sectors. Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig will accompany Reynolds, emphasizing opportunities for Iowa producers to meet India's growing needs, particularly in ethanol, livestock feed, and pork exports.
