Bacon Launches Attempt At Censure Of Dem Rep. Omar

Published May 9, 2024 at 12:44 PM CDT
Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon has introduced a motion to censure Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for an alleged "history of antisemitism." The motion by the Republican congressman cites comments made by Omar during a visit to Columbia University last month. When asked about antisemitism on campus, Omar reportedly said that Jewish students should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry "whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide." A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Democrat said Omar has "clearly condemned antisemitism" and that the resolution is an attempt to "distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza."
