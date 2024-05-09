Bacon Launches Attempt At Censure Of Dem Rep. Omar

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon has introduced a motion to censure Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for an alleged "history of antisemitism." The motion by the Republican congressman cites comments made by Omar during a visit to Columbia University last month. When asked about antisemitism on campus, Omar reportedly said that Jewish students should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry "whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide." A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Democrat said Omar has "clearly condemned antisemitism" and that the resolution is an attempt to "distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza."