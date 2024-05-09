© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Education Fund Benefits NE Babies Born In 2023

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:51 PM CDT
Cristina Spano for NPR

 

Families in Nebraska with babies born in 2023 will get fifty-dollars each in an education savings account. They will get letters from the State Treasurer notifying them of their Meadowlark Savings Pledge eligibility. The accounts don't require any additional financial contribution, but are able to. Once the children graduate from high school, they can use any money built up in the account to pay for higher education, including technical or trade schools. The program was launched for babies born in and after 2020.
