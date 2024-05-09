© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE AG Sues Solar Panel Co. For Bad Advertising Practice

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:47 PM CDT
A worker installs solar panels atop a government building in Lakewood, Colo. The industry has added more than 80,000 jobs since 2010, according to The Solar Foundation.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
A worker installs solar panels atop a government building in Lakewood, Colo. The industry has added more than 80,000 jobs since 2010, according to The Solar Foundation.

Nebraska's attorney general is filing a lawsuit against a solar panel company for allegedly misleading consumers. AG Mike Hilgers says Everlight Solar was using unlawful sales tactics when going door-to-door to sell the panels. He says the savings advertised by the salespeople were not accurate, including claims that electric bills would be eliminated. Some customers were allegedly told they'd even get reimbursement checks from their power companies. Everlight is also accused of ignoring no solicitation signs and knocking on doors as late as 9 p.m. The lawsuit is filed in the District Court of Lancaster County.
Tags
News KIOS NewsMike Hilgerssolar powerlawsuit
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source