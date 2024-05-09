NE AG Sues Solar Panel Co. For Bad Advertising Practice

Nebraska's attorney general is filing a lawsuit against a solar panel company for allegedly misleading consumers. AG Mike Hilgers says Everlight Solar was using unlawful sales tactics when going door-to-door to sell the panels. He says the savings advertised by the salespeople were not accurate, including claims that electric bills would be eliminated. Some customers were allegedly told they'd even get reimbursement checks from their power companies. Everlight is also accused of ignoring no solicitation signs and knocking on doors as late as 9 p.m. The lawsuit is filed in the District Court of Lancaster County.