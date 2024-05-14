© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Fortenberry Re-Charged In Washington Court

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 14, 2024 at 11:09 AM CDT
Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been charged with lying to federal authorities about a foreign billionaire’s illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign. The Nebraska Republican's indictment on Wednesday revives a case that was derailed by an appellate court. A federal jury convicted him in 2022, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the conviction last year, ruling that the case shouldn’t have been tried in Los Angeles. A grand jury in the nation's capital has now indicted Fortenberry on counts of falsifying and concealing material facts and making false statements.
Tags
News KIOS NewsJeff FortenberryindictmentWashington D.C.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press