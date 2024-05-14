Fortenberry Re-Charged In Washington Court

Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been charged with lying to federal authorities about a foreign billionaire’s illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign. The Nebraska Republican's indictment on Wednesday revives a case that was derailed by an appellate court. A federal jury convicted him in 2022, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the conviction last year, ruling that the case shouldn’t have been tried in Los Angeles. A grand jury in the nation's capital has now indicted Fortenberry on counts of falsifying and concealing material facts and making false statements.