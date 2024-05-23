NE AG Sues TikTok, Citing Mental Health Concerns

The Nebraska attorney general is suing TikTok, accusing the social media platform- of violating the state's consumer protection laws. Attorney General Mike Hilgers says the company intentionally designed its platform to be addictive to young people. The suit also claims TikTok's features expose underage users to inappropriate content for their age group, despite marketing itself as family friendly. Hilgers says this has contributed to the state's mental health crisis. The suit follows a state investigation.