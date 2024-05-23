© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE AG Sues TikTok, Citing Mental Health Concerns

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published May 23, 2024 at 9:15 AM CDT
A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo.
Kiichiro Sato
/
AP
A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo.

The Nebraska attorney general is suing TikTok, accusing the social media platform- of violating the state's consumer protection laws. Attorney General Mike Hilgers says the company intentionally designed its platform to be addictive to young people. The suit also claims TikTok's features expose underage users to inappropriate content for their age group, despite marketing itself as family friendly. Hilgers says this has contributed to the state's mental health crisis. The suit follows a state investigation.
Tags
News KIOS NewsTikTokMike Hilgerslawsuit
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source