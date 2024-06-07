Creighton Renames Sports Facility To Honor McDermott Family

Creighton will rename its basketball practice facility the McDermott Center in honor of coach Greg McDermott and his family. McDermott has led the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament nine times in his 14 seasons and he needs three wins to break the program record of 327. His son, Doug McDermott, has played 10 seasons in the NBA after being a three-time consensus All-American and 2014 national player of the year for the Bluejays. Formerly known as the Championship Center, the $13 million building opened in 2014.