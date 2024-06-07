© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Hospice Caregivers Deliver Still-Living Woman To Funeral Home

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:31 PM CDT
Caskets on display at Serenity Funeral Home in Kansas City, Mo., where many of the city's homicide victims are memorialized.
Frank Morris
/
KCUR
Caskets on display at Serenity Funeral Home in Kansas City, Mo., where many of the city's homicide victims are memorialized.

Authorities say a Nebraska funeral home discovered that a 74-year-old hospice patient who was declared dead by her nursing home was actually still alive. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says says upon their shocking discovery on Monday, funeral home workers started CPR and called 911. The woman was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, where she died hours later. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Tuesday that he couldn't “imagine their shock” at finding the woman was alive after putting her on the embalming table. He says investigators are looking into what happened, but hadn't found evidence yet that any laws were broken. Similar incidents have been reported at funeral homes in New York and Iowa in the past 18 months.
Tags
News KIOS Newshospitalelder carefuneral
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source