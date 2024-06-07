© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

IA Primary Election Results

Published June 7, 2024 at 1:27 PM CDT
Results are in from Tuesday's voting in Iowa. Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks has won the primary election in Iowa's 1st Congressional District and will face Democrat Christina Bohannan in the general election. In the 3rd Congressional District, Lanon Baccam secured the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican incumbent Zach Nunn. Randy Feenstra also won the Republican nomination in the 4th Congressional District. The upcoming general election will feature several Congressional rematches in Iowa.
