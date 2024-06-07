© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Settles With Family Of Drowned Student For Millions

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:36 PM CDT

Iowa is agreeing to pay $3.5 million in a settlement with the family of an Iowa State University student who drowned after a school crew club boat capsized in cold, rough waters. The State Appeal Board's decision Tuesday approves the terms of the agreement between Iowa State and the parents of Yaakov Ben-David more than three years after the 20-year-old sophomore’s death. Records show the family of the second student who drowned agreed to a $2 million settlement in August 2021. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Ben-David’s parents alleged that Iowa State was negligent with the crew club.
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
