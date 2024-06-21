Federal Judge Blocks IA Immigration Law; Reynolds Will Appeal

© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Published June 21, 2024
A federal judge is temporarily blocking Iowa's new immigration law. The judge ruled yesterday that a law imposing state criminal penalties on undocumented immigrants is unconstitutional and can't be enforced. The law was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds in April. The measure made it a state crime to enter Iowa after being deported or denied entry into the United States. Reynolds and Iowa Attorney General said they will appeal the decision.
